Fraud in Big B’s name: Police recover more items

“We got 15 boxes containing some furniture items and laptops which the accused Harry Bhatt sent to Chennai through courier,” a police officer said. “We got 15 boxes containing some furniture items and laptops which the accused Harry Bhatt sent to Chennai through courier,” a police officer said.

The Kharar police today recovered the items which were taken away by a conman who duped educational institutes and budding actors of lakhs. The police have recovered ten laptops and some furniture items which have reached the police station on Tuesday morning. “We got 15 boxes containing some furniture items and laptops which the accused Harry Bhatt sent to Chennai through courier,” a police officer said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The officer disclosed that they recovered 10 Apple laptops from the room of a hotel in Bangalore where Bhatt managed to give a slip to the police last week. Meanwhile, police failed to arrest Bhatt, his wife Dolly, and Yogesh who was working as a manager in Axis Bank. Bhatt and Yogesh duped many people including leading educational institutes promising them them that he will arrange a programme of Amitabh Bachchan at their colleges. He was booked on February 21 on the complaint of Dr. Deepti, a resident of Chandigarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now