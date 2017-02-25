Fraud in Big B’s name: 10 more complaints lodged against accused

AFTER THE registration of a case against a Kharar-based conman who duped educational institutes and budding artists, some more victims have come forward and lodged complaints. The police have received as many as 10 complaints till Friday. The accused is a mimicry artist. Police have sent teams to Uttar Pradesh and Dehradun to trace the accused.

The police on Friday raided the offices of accused Harry Bhatt’s company Glamon India which he claimed was involved in film production business at Kharar but the police did not find any clue from there as the documents were missing. Some artists have also approached the police alleging that the cheques Bhatt gave to them for working in his Punjabi movie Ek Duje De Vaaste bounced.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sanjeev Arora, a Kharar-based caterer, said that he lodged a complaint with the police as Bhatt did not pay the bill of Rs 61,000 for a dinner party. He alleged that Bhatt gave him two cheques for Rs 42,000 and Rs 19,000 but both bounced.

“After I pressured him, Bhatt asked me to come to his office at Club 360 Degree at Kharar to get money on February 21 but when I reached there, I found that the office was closed and I found Dr Deepti, the complainant in the case, standing outside the office who told me about the fraud. I have lodged a complaint at Kharar city police station,” Arora added.

Nidhi Sharma, an Una-based theatre artist who also lodged a complaint with the police, said that Bhatt offered her a small role in which she had to stand with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while he would perform as a doctor. She said that she met Bhatt at his office in Club 360 Degree and also saw the studio, following which she gave him Rs 75,000.

Police sources said that Bhatt also duped a renowned Punjabi movie actress who acted in Ek Duje De Vasste movie but the actress did not lodge any complaint. The cheque which Bhatt gave to the actress bounced.

Mandeep Singh, also a complainant in the case, said that he met Bhatt who offered him work in his production. Bhatt lured Mandeep by promising a big project and asked him to arrange furniture for the film shootings. Bhatt even took the services of Mandeep in the shooting of Ek Dooje De Vasste and took Rs 50 lakh from Mandeep and one of his friends, Kala, but later refused to return the money.

Dr Deepti who is the complainant in the case said that Bhatt was a very good mimicry artist and impressed all of them when he organised a party for them at a Chandigarh-based hotel on Valentine’s Day. She said that Bhatt also told her that she would act with Raj Babbar in another movie.

“He used to get a person, Rajesh, on conference calls and told me that he was the manager of Amitabh Bachchan. Now I have approached the office of Amitabh Bachchan and sent him an e-mail and a copy of the FIR. I also got in contact with the manager of Aishwarya Rai and narrated the whole story to him,” Dr Deepti said.

The police officials said that Bhatt’s phone number was switched off but they had sent teams to UP and Dehradun where he could be hiding.

The police on Thursday booked Bhatt, his wife Dolly Bhatt, manager of a private bank Yogesh Goel and some unidentified persons for allegedly defrauding some educational institutes on the pretext of arranging interaction with Amitabh Bachchan.