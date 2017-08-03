Fraud charges: Builder held, aides booked in three cases

THREE CASES of cheating were registered against the owner of Sky Rock City on Wednesday. In all cases, the complainants alleged that though the owners took money from them, they neither gave them the properties nor returned their money for the last many years. The accused, who was arrested in another case of cheating, is currently in jail. According to police, one case was registered at Mataur police station and two at Phase 1 police station. In all the cases, the complainants alleged that the accused took money from them with the promise of giving plots in sectors 111 and 112.

In the first case, Ajit Singh, a resident of Sector 70, said he had given Rs 24.70 lakh to the owner of Sky Rock City, Navjeet Singh, to buy a plot around four years ago. The complainant stated that the accused did not give him the plot and when he asked for the money, the latter refused. Ajit added that besides Navjeet, Daljeet Singh, Parminder Kaur, Jagdish Singh, Mahinder Pal and Lachman Singh were also involved in the crime. They had all been working with Navjeet.

Police have registered a case against all the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mataur police station.

The other two cases were registered at Phase 1 PS on the complaints of Nirmal Kaur, a resident of Sector 22, Chandigarh, and Swantantar Bala of Jalandhar.

Nirmal Kaur told police that although she had given Rs 17.85 lakh to Navjeet and Jagdish to buy a 200 sq feet plot in sectors 111, 112 in Sky Rock City, she neither got the plot nor her money.

Swantantar also alleged that she had given Rs 11 lakh to Navjeet to buy a 100 sq yd plot in Sky Rock City in sectors 111 and 112 but the accused did not give her the plot or her money.

