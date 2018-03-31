Chandigarh: Four months on, parking rates hiked again

At a parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Archives) At a parking lot in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

Barely four months after rates were hiked, city residents will have to shell out more for parking again come Sunday. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday gave the go-ahead to the company, managing the parking lots, to hike the rates from Sunday. From April 1, four-wheeler and two-wheeler owners have to shell out double of what they were paying now.

According to the new rates, for each entry, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 20 for the first four hours. The rates would be doubled every two hours as the commuter would have to pay Rs 40 up to six hours, Rs 60 up to eight hours and Rs 80 up to 10 hours. A day’s pass would be Rs 50.

At present, a car owner or a three-wheeler owner pays Rs 10 and a two-wheeler owner Rs 5 for up to four hours and double the amount every two hours. From April 1, however, a two-wheeler owner will have to shell out Rs 10 for the first four hours, Rs 20 for up to six hours, Rs 30 for up to eight hours and Rs 40 up to 10 hours. And, a day’s pass would be Rs 25 for them.

The communication sent to the firm by the MC stated, “You are hereby authorised to hike the parking rates with effect from April 1, as per the tender document.”

A senior MC official, confirmed the communication sent to the company. “Not only have they paid the pending dues but all the parking lots are smart as per the condition. We are legally bound to allow the company to hike the rates as mentioned in the contract,” he said.

Sunil Bidlani, the company representative, said they received the communique on Friday evening and would be implementing the new rates as per MC’s permission.

At parking lots outside Elante Mall, Fun Republic and Piccadily cinema, the rates would be Rs 40 for the first four hours and then double every two hours. Up to six hours, the rates would be Rs 80 and up to eight hours Rs 120,” said Bidlani.

A mini bus owner will have to pay Rs 40 for the first four hours and Rs 160 up to eight hours while a tourist bus owner will have to pay Rs 100 for the first four hours and Rs 200 for up to six hours. For up to 10 hours, he will have to pay Rs 400.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil had emphasised that the rates would not be hiked while MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav said that they were legally bound to do so. Moudgil, however, refused to comment on the new development.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App