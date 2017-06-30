Four Maruti cars stolen from Kharar

Four Maruti cars have been stolen in Kharar in the last 24 hours. All the thefts took place in an within an area of less than 8km. In the first complaint, Surinder Singh, a resident of Mata Gujri Enclave in Kharar, told police that he had parked his Maruti car outside his house in Old Mata Gujri Enclave area and on Thursday morning he found that the car was missing. Surinder is a bank employee in Chandigarh.

The second case was reported from Sante Majra village near Kharar which falls under the jurisdiction of Kharar (City) police station. Gurpreet Singh, a businessman, said his Maruti car was stolen from outside his house.

In the third case, Jagdish Singh of Padiala village told the police that he went to Kharar to buy medicines on Thursday and parked his Maruti car outside the Saini Medical Store. After buying the medicines, he went to nearby shops to buy some clothes and when he came back, his car was missing from outside the medical store.

Jagdish said: “First I asked the medical store staff about the car, but they did not know about it. Then I asked some other shopkeepers there, but could not find the car. Then I realised that the car was stolen and lodged a complaint with the police.”

The fourth complaint was lodged by Surinder Singh, who alleged that his car was also stolen from outside his house.

Kharar (City) SHO Satnam Singh said: “We have rounded up four persons. We will soon recover the stolen cars and arrest the thieves.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App