Four law officers continue to defend Haryana without extension

CONTINUATION OF four ‘favourite’ additional advocates general in Haryana, including the wife of a senior IAS officer, for over a month after the end of their one-year contract and without getting extension has raised questions about the legal sanctity of their appearance to defend the state government in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The additional advocates general are Shubhra Singh (wife of Haryana IAS officer AK Singh), Ankur Mittal, Rajesh Goel and Indresh Goel. Their contract expired on January 6.

Haryana A-G Baldev Raj Mahajan agreed that these law officers were appearing in court without getting extension. He said, “I have recommended their extension to the government because we need law officers. If the government does not approve of it, we are not going to pay them salaries.”

Ram Niwas, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Administration of Justice departments, said, “We have received the Advocate-General’s recommendation for their extension. But, the matter for amendment in the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016, for granting extension to law officers will be put up in the forthcoming Assembly session and also constitution of selection committee is under process.”