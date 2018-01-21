Four held in Chandigarh for making fake identity proofs and procuring smartphones

Four men were arrested by the crime branch on Saturday and remanded in four days’ police custody for procuring more than a dozen smart cellphones on finances by submitting fake documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other proofs of identity.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Gupta of Phase-6 in Mohali, Shakti Singh of Sector 25 in Panchkula, Vishal Sehgal of Siwan Gate Mandir Colony in Kaithal district, Haryana, and Ashish Kumar of Kajheri village, Sector 52. All four were arrested by Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar of the crime branch.

One of the accused, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, was also arrested earlier for procuring S8 Samsung Galaxy phone worth Rs 53,000 using the stolen Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) card of a woman employee of SBI on December 30. He was out on bail. Police sources said the four were doing business from the backside of the Old District Court at Sector 17.

Police have also recovered huge fake identification proofs from their possession. Sources said the input about the gang was received by Chandigarh Police from a mobile dealer based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, who was also cheated by a customer, who had procured smart cellphones by submitting fake documents to him. Based on that lead, the crime branch arrested four of the gang members.

DSP (Crime) Pawan Kumar said, “Initial interrogation of the four men revealed that apart from procuring gadgets against fake documents, they were also in the business of making fake documents, using names, pictures and addresses of innocent people. They had financed more than a dozen smartphones from various places, including Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The firms, which financed smartphones, included Bajaj Finance. Three other accomplices of the four accused are absconding. In Tricity, a number of cases of people procuring smartphones against fake documents with franchisees of reputable companies, including Apple and Samsung, have .” Sources said a racket was operating in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and other states.

