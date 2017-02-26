Four days on, father booked for illegally possessing passports of two Australian-born kids

Four days after recovering two Australian-born children from the illegal custody of their father, Shamsunder Dhall, Chandigarh police have lodged an FIR against Dhall for illegally possessing their passports, a cell phone, and two bags of clothes on Saturday. The FIR was registered on the complaint of an NRI woman, Navjinder Kaur, an Australian citizen and mother of the children. Kaur had filed a habeas corpus in Punjab and Haryana High Court, pleading that her two children were kept against their wishes by her former husband, Shamsunder Dhall, at his residence in Sector 19 on February 20.

The High Court directed the Chandigarh police to recover Vansh Kumar Dhall, 12, the son, and Bhumi, 11, daughter of the complainant, from the house of Dhall, and the two siblings were recovered on February 22. Inspector Dilip Rattan, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said an FIR against Dhall was registered after obtaining legal opinion and the probe has been transferred to the crime branch of Chandigarh police.

According to the complainant, Navjinder Kaur, Dhall had brought both the children to India in January, promising that after meeting the family members from both sides, he would send them back. However, he did not do so, claiming that their passports had been stolen. Later, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences, if she launched any proceedings to get back the children, the court was told.

The couple wasa married in 2001 and in 2009 Navjinder went to Australia followed by Dhall in 2010. However, they divorced in 2011.

The children remained in Chandigarh till 2014 with their maternal grandparents. In 2014, they received Australian citizenship. Both the children are now students at a school in Australia.