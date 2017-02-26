Chandigarh: Four days on, cops yet to arrest Kharar-based conman

Four days after a Kharar-based conman fled after duping educational institutes and a few budding actors, the district police is yet arrest him. His last location was traced in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A police official on condition of anonymity said that the accused switched on his mobile phone at Ghaziabad and inserted a new SIM card in his phone. He added that they have sent police teams to conduct raids at the ‘possible’ hideouts in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our teams are at Shamli and Dehradun. We are tracing his number but now he is not using his old number, we will arrest him soon,” the official added. The police official also added that Bhatt loaded his luggage and other items in a truck and then unloaded it near Ambala and hired another truck. The truck belongs to a Murthal-based transporter. A police team also reached at Murthal and questioned the transporter and the driver of the truck which was hired by the accused.

Meanwhile, a police also received two more complaints against Bhatt on Saturday. One complaint was lodged by a man identified as Satti who alleged that the accused duped him of Rs 7 lakh. According to the complainant, Bhatt hired his sound system for a function, but he is yet to receive the payment. Bhatt, his wife Dolly Bhatt and Yogesh Goel were booked by the police on February 21 based on a complaint by Dr Deepti.