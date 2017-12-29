Four arrested, nine stolen vehicles recovered: Chandigarh Police

FOLLOWING THE arrest of four vehicle lifters, nine cases of vehicle theft and one case of snatching have been solved, said a Chandigarh Police official on Thursday. Those arrested have been identified as Naveen (20) of Sector 16, Amit Singh Gill (21) of Sector 24, Nikhil Rai (23) of Sector 45 and Vinayak Ashri (24) of Lohgarh near Zirakpur.

Police said Naveen and Amit were remanded in judicial custody while Nikhil and Vinayak have been remanded in police custody for two days. DSP Ram Gopal said it has come to notice that one snatcher resides in Sector-16, Chandigarh, and during investigation, Naveen was arrested and a snatched cellphone was recovered from his possession. Naveen was arrested on December 22. He said the next day, another accused Amit Singh Gill was arrested and a stolen motorcycle recovered from him.

Police sources said during interrogation, the two also disclosed that their friends, Nikhil Rai and Vinayak Ashri, also involved in motor vehicle theft, were rounded up in Sector 22, Chandigarh, riding a stolen Activa with a fake number. The two were arrested on December 26. Police said Nikhil and Vinayak were produced before duty magistrate Palwinderjit Singh, JMIC, and remanded in police custody for two days.

All the nine stolen vehicles, including a car, were recovered from various parking lots. Three of the nine vehicles were parked at Chandigarh railway station. Police said all four were school dropouts and unemployed.