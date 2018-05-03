Forum relief to owner of stolen truck, orders Rs 50,000 compensation

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has given relief to the owner of a maxi truck, which was stolen in 2014. Even after the arrest of the thieves, the complainant,Lalit Singla, had kept on waiting for either getting his vehicle from police or its IDV (Insured Declared Value).

Since the police were unable to recover the stolen truck, the forum has ordered the insurance company to pay the IDV of the truck with a compensation of Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 as litigation. “This Forum will take into account the eventuality in the case of recovery of the stolen vehicle at some later date while awarding the relief and appropriate directions could also be passed by this Forum to the complainant within the four corners of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986”, stated the order.

Singla, in his complaint, has stated that he had got his new vehicle, a Bolero Maxi Truck, insured from National Insurance Company Limited, and the policy was operative from June 5, 2013 to June 4, 2014, for which he paid a premium of Rs 15,950. As per complainant, the Insured Declared Value of the vehicle was Rs 3,96,150. The vehicle was financed by HDFC Bank, Chandigarh, and registered with the Registering & Licensing Authority, Chandigarh, as CH-01TA-6754.

On the intervening night of May 3 and May 4, 2014, the vehicle was stolen from in front of his house. The matter was reported to the police and an FIR was registered. The police then on October 6, 2014, had arrested Vineet Gautam and Arun Gautam and filed chargesheet against them in Panchkula court. However, the stolen vehicle was not recovered. The claim was then submitted to the insurance company, but, it was not acceded to on “lame excuses”.

Singla then filed a consumer complaint, however the matter was compromised before the Lok Adalat on June 3, 2016, that the complainant will provide requisite documents and key of the vehicle to the insurance company and thereafter his claim will be processed within a month. Singla then supplied the documents to the company, but neither the claim was accepted nor repudiated. Following this, Singla filed a formal complaint at the consumer court of Chandigarh, seeking directions to the insurance firm to pay the claim along with interest, compensation and costs of litigation.

The National Insurance Company submitted their reply and raised the preliminary objections of complaint being not maintainable as the complainant failed to produce documents; complaint is defective due to non-joiner of necessary parties as the vehicle is under hypothecation with HDFC Bank Ltd and the insurance firm also denied that the complainant has completed all the formalities for settlement of claim.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the forum stated that the case of the complainant was genuine and theft had taken place and they recommended that the complainant should be indemnified. The order read as, “…the police(‘s) final report has to be accepted by the Insurance Company as even they have admitted the truthfulness on point of theft. Their stand is not in any way justifiable to deny the genuine claim of the complainant and even they have disowned the report of their own investigator and repeatedly been asking for untrace (sic) report, which in fact is not there as the accused had been identified. The relevant documents as were demanded were sent on 22.11.2016…”

