Forty photojournalists mount a three-day exhibition to celebrate the girl child

Sahil Walia Visitors at the exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhavan in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Saturday.Sahil Walia

It is a showcase dedicated to the girl child as 40 photojournalists from Chandigarh and across the region have come together to display their photographs on the theme, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, as part of a three-day exhibition. With the help of the Photo Journalists Welfare Association (PJWA), the exhibition was inaugurated by Punjab Culture and Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Punjab Kala Bhawan here on Saturday.

“These photojournalists, unsung heroes in the world of journalism, provide real pictures of society through their frames. Their work shows us so many aspects of women, breaking many barriers to prove themselves. The respect for a woman starts from home. A woman is the first among equals and more respect, honour and equality for women is the need of the hour,” said Sidhu, who announced a sum of Rs 3 lakh for PJWA.

The photographs depict the many facets of a woman, her life, aspirations, struggles as one frame shows a passing-out parade at a police academy, with the father saluting his daughter’s success, while another depicts a daughter topping the school exam, bringing laurels to the family and girls going to school with joy and gay abandon. In sharp contrast is an image of the agony of a girl child, who is working as a labourer and other frames depicting the hardships many girls face because of poverty.

“The life of a picture in a newspaper is only a day and there is not enough acknowledgement of a photograph and its significance. So, this exhibition strives to provide due credit to photojournalists, who even during their hectic schedules, take out time to capture the creative and emotional aspects of the surroundings, giving meaning and relevance to life. Also, because of space constraints, many pictures do not find a place in newspapers. So, this is the platform where photojournalists can showcase their work,” explained Akhilesh Kumar, president of PJWA.

As for the theme of the exhibition, Kumar added that one of the main concerns of PJWA is to work for the welfare and uplift of women, “This is our way of creating awareness regarding the safety and security of women. Through our photographs, we hope to draw the attention of people towards issues concerning the girl child.”

Curtains will come down on the exhibition on July 10 with a seminar on the girl child and felicitation of outstanding women journalists.

