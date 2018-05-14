Former Mehatpur SHO undergoing psychiatric evaluation for Bipolar Disorder

Parminder Singh Bajwa had booked Congress candidate for Shahkot bypoll, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, in theft and illegal mining case on May 4 and then proceeded on leave. He was slated to join back on May 12. (Representational Image) Parminder Singh Bajwa had booked Congress candidate for Shahkot bypoll, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, in theft and illegal mining case on May 4 and then proceeded on leave. He was slated to join back on May 12. (Representational Image)

Two days after former Mehatpur SHO Parminder Singh Bajwa was arrested and later shifted to psychiatric ward of civil hospital Jalandhar, doctors at the facility said that he was being put through ‘interviews’ to establish if he was suffering from Bipolar Disorder or some other mental condition. His family is yet to meet him or the team of doctors, which is eager to speak to them for inputs to arrive at a correct diagnosis.

Bajwa had booked Congress candidate for Shahkot bypoll, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, in theft and illegal mining case on May 4 and then proceeded on leave. He was slated to join back on May 12.

But on May 11 he was arrested for entering the court room with his revolver for seeking security by citing threat to his life. He entered court room with his revolver and after pushing aside ASI Sukhminderpal Singh, who had stopped him for frisking. He was arrested and sent to Kapurthala Modern jail till May 25. In Kapurthala jail, he told doctors about his depression in the past and the doctors then referred him to psychiatric department in Jalandhar.

“We have been conducting his interviews… it is a time consuming process and after the analysis of these interviews we would ascertain his Bipolar disorder level,” said Dr. Nirdosh Goyal, in charge of the psychiatric department at civil hospital, adding that he was an alcoholic and treatment for that had started. “To calm him down, already psychiatric treatment has started,” he said.

The team dealing with Bajwa’s case at civil hospital has two doctors in it. Kapurthala Jail sources revealed that when Bajwa was brought to jail, his counsel had submitted some documents about his past health issues, which had been sent to civil hospital Jalandhar.

According to his family sources, Bajwa, was admitted for alcohol de-addiction earlier at a Ludhiana hospital where he was given psychiatric treatment too. The added that his entire family, including two brothers and his wife and children, are settled in Canada. At the Jalandhar civil hospital, he has been kept in the isolation as doctors fear that he can be a danger to himself and to others, revealed sources.

