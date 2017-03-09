Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands white paper on state’s finances

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda(Source: File) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda(Source: File)

FORMER HARYANA chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday demanded that the BJP government in the state should bring out a white paper on the state of finances in Haryana. He said debt has been mounting on the state ever since the BJP government took over. Addressing a press conference, Hooda said the outstanding debt of Haryana at the end of 2013-14 was Rs 60,300 crore at 15.05 per cent of GSDP.

The volume of debt has further gone up by Rs 16,919 crore, resulting in a total debt of Rs 1,41,854 crore in Budget Estimates of 2017-18 which is at 22.93 per cent of GSDP. “The present government issued a white paper in March 2015 in which it was highlighted that over the years, there has been a growing reliance on public debt as a major source for financing government expenditure and borrowing was done to repay the old debt. But, this government is dependent on debt for government expenditure on the higher side compared to previous years. The budget presented by the government is directionless,” said Hooda.

The former CM further said that the government had promised to revise the pay scale of state employees and pension of retired employees during 2016-17 in view of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. But, that was not done. With additional burden of arrears during 2017-18, the provided funds will not suffice, he maintained. Claiming that the government had failed on all fronts, Hooda said the Jat protest has been continuing for the past 36 days and still no solution has been found. He even pointed out that it is for the first time that promises made by the government in the presence of the chief minister have not been fulfilled. Hooda added that the government should not test the patience of Jats and hold talks at the earliest.

The former CM also said that though the BJP government was trying to stop the opposition from speaking by bringing privilege motions and resolutions to condemn Congress MLAs, the party would not be cowed down by such actions. Hooda further alleged that the government has in the past two years released around 17,000 acres of land from acquisition which was a scam. He said this included 3,700 acres in Bawal which were released after the award was announced. Hooda said that in Gurgaon, 3,100 acres were released. Further, 5,800 acres in Gohana, 3,400 acres in Madina and 280 acres in Rewari among other places were released.