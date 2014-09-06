For Modi speech, kids sit glued to TV

Students watch live telecast of PM Narendra Modi’s speech at KBDAV School in Chandigarh on Friday. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

From arranging LCD projectors and getting cable/internet connections to making power back-up arrangements, teachers from government schools across the city were busy through out the week. This was to ensure an uninterrupted live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Teachers’ Day.

The culmination of the preparations happened on Friday as students and teachers got glued to the screens, listening to the PM’s address and then his interaction with the students. In fact, school teachers were asked to bring LCDs and television sets from their homes, and cable TV operators were coaxed into providing free connection to the schools. Attendance was also made compulsory for students.

At the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Dhanas, as many as 15 screens including four plasma, eight television sets and three projectors were installed.

“Television sets and LCDs are of teachers. However, we arranged projectors on rent. We managed to get cable connection for free as some of the parents of the students here work as cable operators,” said Harmeet Kaur, Principal, GMSSS, Dhanas.

Another principal, Harjit Kaur, from Government Model High School in Khudda Jassu, said, “We got the formal notification on August 30, and we started making arrangements from September 1. Teachers were on duty to make arrangements.” She added that four screens were installed for the display of Modi’s speech and power back-up arrangements were made for uninterrupted live telecast of the address.

All arrangements were made from the school’s own funds as the authorities did not get any amount from the UT Education Department for this event. “We did not get any new funds from the education department for this purpose. So, we spent money (about Rs 6,000) from our own pocket,” she said. At Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, the students were also seen sitting in various corridors, listening to Modi’s speech. There too, four screens were installed.

