Food outlets at Chandigarh airport will reach 16 soon

Numbers of outlets at Chandigarh airport. (Express photo) Numbers of outlets at Chandigarh airport. (Express photo)

The number of food joints at the Chandigarh International Airport will soon reach 16 as the airport authorities are planning to set up two more outlets. Deepesh Joshi, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chandigarh Airport, told Chandigarh Newsline that currently the airport has 14 outlets.

“We have different types of eating outlets at the airport for the passengers, including two business lounges of CITCO. Now, we are expecting that Red Mango and Wokman outlets will start very soon,” said Joshi, adding that the staff training for these two outlets was on. He further stated that a tender had already been floated to add retail outlets at the airport.

The Chandigarh International Airport authorities had allotted a tender to a firm earlier to open snack bars and restaurants for passengers.

Currently, all these outlets are located in the SHA (security hold area) of the departure and arrival halls of the airport building. One outlet is located outside the building.

The new terminal of the Chandigarh International Airport was opened in September 2015. Since then, new facilities have been coming up on and off. The airport authorities had drawn flak for not providing all kinds of facilities to the passengers.

In fact, in 2017, travelling from Chandigarh airport started costing more after the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) decided to levy User Development Fee (UDF) from outgoing passengers. An additional amount of Rs 250 was decided for the passengers in case they took a flight from Chandigarh to Delhi.

The Chandigarh airport will again remain closed for commercial and military operations from May 12-31 due to the ongoing runway upgrade work.

