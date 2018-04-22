Food found unsafe for consumption: Forum orders store, manufacturer to pay Rs 20,000 to Mohali resident

Acting on a complaint filed by a Mohali resident that a packet of ready-to-eat Dalia which he purchased from a store in Chandigarh for his ailing daughter had insect infestation, the Consumer Forum has ordered the store and the manufacturing company to pay Rs 20,000 jointly to the complainant as compensation and litigation charges.

The complainant, Sandeep Kumar, in his complaint stated that he bought a ready-to-eat Dalia from Prem Stores at Sector 15, for Rs 56 for his ailing daughter who was admitted in General Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The date of manufacture printed on the packet was October, 2016 and the same can be used within 12 months from the date of manufacture.

Kumar alleged that when he opened the packet to serve it to his daughter, he found lumps and insect infestation there. He then got the packet sample tested from Food Analyst, Haryana, Chandigarh for analysis of food sample under quality control. The Food Analyst, Haryana, then submitted its report asserting that the sample is unsafe for consumption. Following which he gave a formal complaint to the Consumer Forum.

The store in its written reply pleaded that the manufacturer had supplied the Dalia to be sold to customers. When it was sold to Kumar, the packet was sealed and was within the expiry date, and hence they are not liable to pay compensation to the complainant.

The manufacturer, Golden Care India, in its reply, inter alia, pleaded that the Dalia can only be insect infested and have lumps only if there is any opening in the packet and the contents thereof came into contact with air during storage.

After hearing the submissions of the parties involved in the matter, the Consumer Forum observed that from the report of the Food Analyst, Haryana, Chandigarh, it is crystal clear that the product in question (Dalia) was unsafe for human consumption. In these set of circumstances, there is no doubt about the fact that if the Dalia been consumed by the daughter of the complainant, it would have posed great danger to her life.

The Forum also directed the store owner and manufacturer to take all necessary steps to improve the quality of products in future.

