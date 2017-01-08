Foiled robbery attempt made at State Bank of Patiala

A forensic team at the crime scene. Express photo A forensic team at the crime scene. Express photo

Unknown robbers made a foiled attempt to rob a local branch of the State Bank of Patiala at Pinjore-Nalagarh highway on Friday night. The robbers managed to break multiple locks and reached the strong room loaded with cash, but failed to break into the strong room.

The incident came to light when some local shopkeepers observed the broken locks of the main shutter on Saturday. They informed the bank manager, Karun Bir Singh, who rushed to the spot and also called the local police. Police officials said that robbers entered the bank after breaking about four locks, including one which was put on an iron chain attaching to an iron grill, then two other locks of a shutter and the fourth on an aluminium gate.

The spot inspection also revealed that robbers had disconnected the wires of CCTV cameras installed inside the bank premises. Sub Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of PS Pinjore, said, “An FIR has been lodged in this regard. The record of previously arrested robbers is also being verified in this connection.” The case was registered at Pinjore police station.