Chandigarh: Fog to lift in next 36 hours, says Met Dept

Fog in Chandigarh on Sunday evening. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Fog in Chandigarh on Sunday evening. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Tricity residents can heave a sigh of relief as the local weather department has forecast that visibility would improve in the next 36 hours. The fog returned on Republic Day, the coldest day of the season at seven degrees Celsius (°C). However, officials also said the day and night temperatures would shoot up within the same time-frame, even as the weather would remain dry in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. An official of the Met department said, “Chandigarh and the neighbourhood saw the coldest day of the season on Republic Day. But conditions will gradually get better once the fog recedes. However, the wind will remain and the weather will be dry.”

The Tricity witnessed dense fog on Saturday night, with less than 200m visibility. The temperature was recorded at 6.9°C, a notch above normal. On Sunday morning, the visibility was less than 50m, but it gradually got better. The temperature was recorded at 14.9°C, five notches below normal. In its daily bulletin, the maximum temperature on Monday has been predicted to be 18°C with partly cloudy sky and shallow to moderate during the evening/morning.

Trains delayed

According to the Ambala Division of the Northern Railways, several trains were delayed due to foggy weather on Sunday. The Kalka-bound Shatabdi Express (12011) from Delhi was delayed by five hours and reached Chandigarh at 4:15 pm instead of its scheduled time of 11:13 am. It started from Delhi at 12;40 pm instead of 7:40 am.

When the report was being filed, the New Delhi-bound Kalka Shatabdi Express (12012) was reported to depart an hour later from Chandigarh at 7:15 pm instead of its scheduled time of 6:23 pm.

The Kalka-bound Shatabdi Express (12005) that departs from Delhi at 5:15 pm was running on time while the morning Shatabdi Express (12006) from Kalka to Delhi that departs from Chandigarh at 6:53 am was delayed by half an hour.

