Fog reduces visibility at many places in Haryana, Punjab

Fog reduced visibility at many places in Haryana and Punjab today, even as minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places. According to the Meteorological Department here, fog reduced visibility at places including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani and others.

Normal life was affected at some places where visibility levels were low. Visibility was reduced due to foggy weather in Chandigarh as well.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal limits. Ambala recorded a low of 12.1 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal. Karnal recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits.

Narnaul recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius while Rohtak’s minimum settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar, however, had a cold night at at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal limits.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Ludhiana’s minimum also settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala registered a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than normal level.

