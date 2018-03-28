Focus on exotic and crossbred cattle: Haryana bets big on ‘sexed semen’ technology

Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankhar at Rohtak. (Expess photo) Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankhar at Rohtak. (Expess photo)

THE HARYANA government plans to extend artificial insemination using “sexed semen” to cover the state’s entire six lakh-plus breedable exotic and crossbred cow population. This will ensure that these cows will deliver only female calves, which farmers can rear solely for the purpose of producing milk.

“Yo toh sahi idea se (This is a good idea). We have no use for the male calves from pure or crossbred Holstein, Jersey and other foreign cattle breeds,” said Munsi Ram, a dairy farmer from Lahli village of Rohtak district. Munsi Ram, who maintains nearly 150 cows and buffaloes, including a crossbred Holstein yielding 45 litres of milk daily, had come to participate in the recently concluded Agri Leadership Summit-2018 here that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Sexed semen basically contains only X-chromosome-bearing sperms. The cows inseminated with such semen will, then, produce only female calves. “Some of us tried out this technology by procuring the semen ourselves, but it did not prove successful. But now that the government is making the sexed semen available, it should hopefully work,” added Munsi Ram.

Director-General of Haryana animal husbandry department Dr J S Jakhar told The Indian Express, “We have earmaked Rs 50 crore towards artificial insemination using sexed semen for the 2018-19 financial year (April-March). The government can make further budgetary provision, if necessary. Our objective is to cover the entire 6.05 lakh breedable exotic and crossbred cows in Haryana, of which 70 per cent or 4.24 lakh would be the animals in-milk.”

Jakhar claimed that the department had, in 2010, bought around 2,000 doses of sexed semen from a US firm and 90 per cent of the calves produced turned out to be female. “This is, in a way, a bovine version of our government’s Beti Bachao (save the girl child) programme,” said the Haryana Animal Husbandry Minister Om Prakash Dhankar in a lighter vein.

According to Jakhar, the sexed semen technology would, apart from helping increase Haryana’s milk production from 89.75 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 130 lakh tonnes by 2022, will also address the growing problem of stray cattle. Much of these are abandoned male animals that serve no economic use for farmers.

The Haryana government is, for the time being, limiting the sexed semen project only to exotic and crossbred cattle. It has no immediate plans to extend the scheme to indigenous cows and buffaloes. Haryana currently has 23.75 lakh female in-milk buffaloes, with the corresponding estimates for indigenous and exotic/crossbred cows at 1.89 lakh and 4.24 lakh,

respectively. But Arvind Gautam, managing director of ABS India (one of the two American companies offering the sperm-sorting technology; the other being the Texas-based Sexing Technologies), said that “we can supply sexed semen not only from exotic and crossbred, but also indigenous cattle and Murrah buffalo bulls.”

Farmers currently pay Rs 30 for every artificial insemination undertaken in a government veterinary hospital using normal semen, which has a 50 per cent probability of producing female calf. They have to pay higher (Rs 100 per dose) if the service is availed at their doorstep. Jakhar said that in the 2010 pilot project, farmers were charged Rs 400 per dose, even though it cost the state government about Rs 1,600. “We will float tenders for large-scale procurement, which should itself significantly bring down the cost,” said Jakhar, adding that the sexed semen may be imported or sourced locally. Haryana undertakes nearly 33 lakh artificial inseminations annually, including 24 lakh of buffaloes and 9 lakh of cows.

Sexed semen is produced from raw ejaculate that is subjected to sperm-sorting using a flow cytometer machine, which separates the X-chromosome-bearing sperms from Y-chromosome-bearing sperms.

Not all farmers are bullish, though, about the new technology. “The chances of conception are lower using sexed semen, even though the calf produced may only female. Also, the animals born tend to be weaker, which can create more problems for us,” said Vijay Kumar, a farmer from Harodi village of Dadri district.

