Flights not to be curtailed from Chandigarh, Centre tells High Court

THE CENTRE has assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday that flights would not be curtailed at Chandigarh International Airport because of recarpeting of the runway in March and April as was expected from the decision of the Air Force authorities at the local level. The information was provided by Assistant Solicitor-General of India Chetan Mittal to a division bench, comprising justices SS Saron and Darshan Singh, during the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the Mohali Industries Association. Mittal informed the court that a decision was taken by an officer who recently joined the Air Force in Chandigarh resulting in the curtailment of flights but that decision has been withdrawn.

On this, the court directed that in case such a decision to curtail flight operations from Chandigarh has to be taken, the authorities should consult the High Court as well as other stakeholders like the defence ministry.

Appearing for the petitioner association, senior advocate Puneet Bali argued that such a decision by the Air Force had created confusion not only in the minds of passengers but also among the flight operators who are keen on starting international flights from Chandigarh. Amicus Curiae ML Sareen, too, expressed that such decisions should be taken after keeping in mind the interest of all stakeholders and with the knowledge of the court.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Chandigarh Air Force Station had recently issued a letter to all the commercial airlines operating from Chandigarh that the ATC was anticipating that work on resurfacing, extension and widening of the runway and taxi tracks on the Chandigarh airfield would begin in April.

The letter added that the runway would remain open for commercial airlines only from 5 am till 1 pm during resurfacing. It also stated that no flight would operate on Sunday and work would continue till the end of the year. But the letter was later withdrawn.

The court was also informed on Wednesday that the process to permit Fly Dubai flights between Chandigarh and Dubai are under way and Air India had already taken a decision to start flights between Chandigarh and Bangkok this summer.

The court was also informed that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had been assigned the task of carrying out survey of technical feasibility for construction of an underpass to connect NH-21 and the new terminal of the airport.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had written to the defence minister in January and May last year, proposing construction of a tunnel road underneath the runway from Panchkula side so that passengers do not have to travel additional distance to enter the airport from the Mohali side.

The division bench has now directed that the status report on the new underpass construction be submitted to the court during the next hearing on February 13.