Five-year-old son of PGI doctor latest swine flu case in city

The detection of swine flu cases in the city in the summer season has already set alarm bells ringing in the Chandigarh Health Department. (Representational image) The detection of swine flu cases in the city in the summer season has already set alarm bells ringing in the Chandigarh Health Department. (Representational image)

Five-year-old son of a woman doctor working with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has become the latest positive case of swine flu in the city.

With this, the total number of positive swine flu cases in the city has now reached seven.

According to sources, the victim lives with his family in Sector 15 and was found positive after he was tested at PGI on Sunday. The condition of the patient is stable.

Sources familiar with the case told Chandigarh Newsline on Monday that during investigation, it was found that the child had been accompanying his mother to PGI for a week. “There is a possibility that the child may have contracted the virus at the institute itself because of a huge rush of patients who visit the hospital on a daily basis,” said an official.

The detection of swine flu cases in the city in the summer season has already set alarm bells ringing in the Chandigarh Health Department. The Chandigarh Health Department has already intensified the surveillance activities in the city and has issued public advisories in the wake of the positive swine flu cases.

At Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, doctors said that to deal with the swine flu cases, 20 medical staff, including seven doctors, had been deputed for those patients who are admitted to the swine flu ward of the institute. “All the swine flu patients admitted to the hospital are treated by the staff designated in the swine flu ward. The earmarked staff include staff nurses, doctors and other staff,” said a GMSH doctor.

GMSH sources said that the hospital authorities had also immunised the staff which had come in contact with the swine flu patients during treatment at the hospital in the last one week. “As a precautionary measure, the hospital has immunised 180 hospital staff to date and the hospital has issued around 1,900 Tamiflu capsules for preventive treatment,” said the GMSH doctor.

The first case of swine flu was recorded in the city last month. Recently, a 42-year-old man from Chandigarh who was found swine flue positive died at PGI. Till last week, the number of positive swine flu cases was six.

About the vector-borne diseases, UT health officials said that 21 cases of dengue, 66 cases of chikungunya and 30 cases of malaria have been reported in the city.

There are 17 positive swine flu cases in Punjab so far. Two swine flu patients from Punjab too are admitted to PGI.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App