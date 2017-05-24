Five Punjab college girls to visit Germany to study its foreign policy, political system

Aayushi Koundal (left), Simran Chahal, Yashasvini, Aishwarya Arora, Kamalpreet Kaur (right) PU Students going to German for DAAD scholarship, outside the Geo- Politics department in Panjab University Chandigarh on Tuesday, May 23 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Aayushi Koundal (left), Simran Chahal, Yashasvini, Aishwarya Arora, Kamalpreet Kaur (right) PU Students going to German for DAAD scholarship, outside the Geo- Politics department in Panjab University Chandigarh on Tuesday, May 23 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

Four girls of Panjab University and one from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, would be leaving for Germany to attend the summer school of “German Politics” at the University of Wurzburg, the sponsorer of the visit. Wurzburg with a population of 1,25,000 people is ancient city of the Germany and is known for being an educational hub.

Students selected for the visit are from PU are in the second semester Masters of political science department. During their stay in Germany, they will get a stipend of euro 250 besides a travel subsidy of euro 550. The department Centre of Modern India Studies is offering DAAD fellowships under the “A New Passage of India” programme to a group of five students of Panjab University.

The four PU girls, Kamalpreet Kaur, Aayushi Koundal, Aishwarya Arora and Yashasvini are also students of the Centre of Advance Studies(UGC SAP) which is coordinated by Sanjay Chaturvedi. “After scrutinising the applications we have selected these students.

Aim of the course is to contextualise German politics. Since each of these girls want to be in academia in the future, the idea is to introduce German studies and European Union studies after there visit. The CAS programme has three thrust programmes under it, Geo Politics, Indian Politics and International Relations,” said Chaturvedi.

The main topics during the stay will be contemporary German history, trends and issues in German politics, German political culture, the representative process and legislative process and Germany’s role in International Politics. Professor Chaturvedi has visited the Wurzburg University during the the faculty exchange progra me couple of times. The process of awarding scholarships to students was initiated only after this.

Before the girls leave for the nine-day scholarship programme on July 27 they will have to write an essay on “How Germany has been seen and Represented in Indian Media”. “ My view will be to highlight how Germany has the fastest growing economy in Europe and how it has managed to come out of its past,” said Simran Chahal, a 2nd year student of B.A at IISER. The PU authorities will also hold two-day camp where the students will be briefed about German politics by experts and will also be provided study material.

