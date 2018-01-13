Five months after hit & run, Chandigarh trader’s family takes out silent march seeking justice

Family and friends of Subodh Kumar Gupta, along with volunteers of NGO Arrive Safe, take out a protest march from Sector 10 to SSP office in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Family and friends of Subodh Kumar Gupta, along with volunteers of NGO Arrive Safe, take out a protest march from Sector 10 to SSP office in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

(By Prabal Sharma)

Five months after Chandigarh businessman Subodh Kumar Gupta died in a hit and run in Sector 10 on August 4, 2017, his family organised a silent march from the site of the accident to the police headquarters in Sector 9 on Friday, protesting against alleged police inaction.

The victim’s, wife, daughter and son-in-law led the 40-minute march of 70-odd people, including his relatives, neighbours and well wishers. Members of NGO Arrive Safe were also present to support the family with banners, reading “It Could Have Been You”, “Hit & Run = Murder”, “Justice for Victims”, “Follow Court Orders” and so on.

After reaching the headquarters, the immediate family was escorted inside to meet SSP Eish Singhal. After waiting for almost an hour, as the SSP was in a meeting, the family met him. After the meeting, the family revealed that he has admitted to their lapse in the investigation. “He will announce a reward for giving information about the culprit and seek help of the Cyber Cell. He has also ordered to initiate Proclaimed Offender (PO) proceedings,” said daughter Neeti Goel.

Goel added they have been seeking justice for six months. “But, due to the lack of investigation, even a charge sheet hasn’t been filed. Accused Harjasneet Singh Chahal is still out, despite rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Goel.

The case, which was initially registered under Section 279 and 304A of Indian Penal Code at Sector 3 police station of Chandigarh, was later changed to Section 304 (part II), in September. Having been registered as a non-bailable offense, Goel believes that the accused, not being arrested, is a let down by the police. Wife Neelam also accused the police of not helping them.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App