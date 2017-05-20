Fissures in BJP’S Haryana cabinet: Minister attacks colleague over ‘undue interference’

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij addressing to media during Vidhan Sabha Session in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 30 2016. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij addressing to media during Vidhan Sabha Session in Chandigarh on Wednesday, March 30 2016. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

A DAY before the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Chandigarh, fissures in the Haryana Cabinet were out in the open on Friday with state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij launching a scathing attack on Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, accusing him of “undue interference in his department”. Vij’s outburst came after a special audit was conducted by the audit department of the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, in Sonepat district.

“Captain Abhimanyu should focus on his department. I will oversee my department. The entire time he is focused on MNSS, Rai. He got a special audit of the school done. In how many other departments did he get special audit done? In which of his departments did he get special audit done? Everyone knows what is happening in his departments,” said Vij, adding that Abhimanyu then got the report released in newspapers. “This is not the way. I will raise the issue with the chief minister. He is not behaving like a Cabinet colleague,” retorted Vij.

The sports minister also said that Bharti Arora (former director-principal of MNSS) had apprised him of the bungling in school after she took over. He said he then wrote to the chief minister, demanding an inquiry into the incident. However, those involved in the bungling went to Abhimanyu to counter this and he ordered an inquiry only into the period when Bharti was director-principal, he said.

“Why did he not get the audit of the entire period done?” Vij wondered. When the process of audit was on, the school authorities had accused the finance department officials of “taking away files from the school without permission”. Following this, Vij had recommended filing of an FIR against the officials. A complaint was then lodged with the Sonepat SP by the director-principal of the school and senior IPS officer Bharti Arora. It highlighted several discrepancies in purchases made by the school authorities. The report has also revealed alleged fraudulent payments, embezzlement and misappropriation of government funds.

Captain Abhimanyu, though, did not respond to phone calls or messages. Vij is known to speak his mind on various issues through his tweets that have embroiled him in controversy more than once. Getting upset at not being kept in the loop regarding official functions of his department where the chief minister was present, Vij tweeted, thanking the CM for “taking keen interest” in his department.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now