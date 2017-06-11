First six cadets from preparatory institute set up by Badal govt in 2011 commissioned as Army officers

Maj Gen BS Grewal, Director of MRSAFPI, with the six cadets. Maj Gen BS Grewal, Director of MRSAFPI, with the six cadets.

In a significant achievement, the first six cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, set up by the Punjab government, were commissioned as officers from the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Perturbed by the ever reducing number of youth from Punjab being inducted into the training institutions of the Army and commissioned as officers, the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had ordered the setting up of the institute in 2011. These six officers commissioned in Dehradun on Saturday are from the first batch which was trained in 2011, completed their training in 2013 and were inducted into the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla.

Lt Danish Chadha, Lt Abhay Singh Rana, Lt Sahil Manhas, Lt Ajaypal Singh Warraich, Lt Rajat Sarangal and Lt Vishavdeep Singj Nandha were commissioned on Saturday, with the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, being in attendance as the Reviewing Officer of the passing out parade. Maj Gen BS Grewal, Director of MRSAFPI, witnessed the passing out parade. Speaking to The Indian Express, Maj Gen Grewal said that from next year on, due to efforts of the institute, an average of 25-30 officers would be commissioned in the defence services, which will be a significant improvement for Punjab.

Earlier, on May 30, 17 cadets of MRSAFPI passed out from NDA on completion of their training there. These cadets will be commissioned as officers next year. The institute currently has over 60 cadets undergoing training at various service academies and a further 25 cadets are expected to join NDA later this month.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App