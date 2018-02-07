First phase of SAD’s ‘Pol Khol’ rallies kicks off today from Fazilka

Cheema said it was mere co-incidence and not design that those constituencies were shortlisted in the first phase of rallies. (Source: Express Photo) Cheema said it was mere co-incidence and not design that those constituencies were shortlisted in the first phase of rallies. (Source: Express Photo)

Four consituencies represented by Aam Aadmi Party legislators and six constituencies where the party significantly hit the prospects of SAD are among the list of 13 Assembly constituencies shortlisted by the SAD for the inaugural leg of its ‘Pol Khol’ rallies which will take off from Fazilka on February 7. ‘Pol Khol’ rallies are aimed at highlighting the “misgovernance” and “non-fulfilment” of poll promises by Congress government in Punjab. Assembly constituencies Bholath which is represented by Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira, Dakha which is represented by AAP MLA H S Phoolka, Kotkapura represented by AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Garhshankar represented by AAP MLA Jaikrishan figure in the 13 consituencies where SAD will organise the rallies in first phase from February 7 to March 13.

Six venues of the rallies are in Assembly constituencies represented by the Congress party. SAD had finalised three constituencies Lehra, Shakot and Sahnewal, represented by SAD MLAs, but is likely to reschedule the rally at Shahkot following the demise of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar. In these three constituencies too AAP had made its presence felt significantly in 2017 Assembly elections. No Assembly constituency of Majha region – the region where AAP could not perform well in 2017 elections — figures in the set of constituencies announced by the SAD for first phase of rallies.

The selection of constituencies in the first phase hints that while one one hand SAD wants to project itself as leading vociferous opposition, on the other it makes an attempt to regain the ground lost to AAP in the last year’s Assembly elections. In last year’s Assembly elections, SAD was relegated to third position with 18 seats, including three won by its ally BJP, in the 117 member Punjab Assembly where AAP emerged as main opposition party by winning 22 seats, including two seats won by its ally Lok Insaf Party.

Former minister and SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said it was mere co-incidence and not design that those constituencies were shortlisted in the first phase of rallies. “The list has been prepared by me only,” Cheema said, adding that it was finalised on the basis of suitability conveyed by the local party leaders. “Subsequently, we will cover all the remaining constituencies as well,” Cheema said. With these rallies, SAD also plans to mobilise the party cadre for 2019 parliamentary elections. Led by party president Sukhbir Badal, SAD will kickstart the rallies on February 7 from Fazilka.

Cheema said through ‘Pol Khol’ rallies, SAD will expose “big betrayal done to farmers, youth, employees and other sections of the society in Punjab by the Congress government”. He said that the Congress party had to explain “why it was running away from implementing the complete loan waiver scheme that it had promised to farmers of Punjab.” “From taking away people’s jobs by closing thermal plants, to closure of Sewa Kenrdas, closing of 800 primary schools, discrimination against Punjabi language at government schools, complete shutdown of development activities, atrocities on political rivals, murder of democracy in civic polls and complete failure of law and order all issues will be highlighted during these rallies,” he added.

Cheema said SAD will also highlight that “the Congress government has put on hold all the welfare schemes, be it Atta dal scheme, old age pension and other pensions, 200 units of free power to SC families, Shagun scheme, scholarships to SC students, since it came to power around 11 months back”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App