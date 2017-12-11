First make city like Singapore, then adopt its policies: FOSWAC

In the meeting, vice-chairman Hitesh Puri also denounced charges on garbage collection rates as announced by the MC of late. (File Photo) In the meeting, vice-chairman Hitesh Puri also denounced charges on garbage collection rates as announced by the MC of late. (File Photo)

THE FEDERATION of Sectors Welfare Associations of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) in its executive committee meeting on Sunday opposed the hike in parking charges and termed the idea of congestion tax “senseless”.

Chairman of the FOSWAC Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “They are imposing the taxes in the draft parking policy on the lines of Singapore. First they should make the city like Singapore and then adopt its policies. Moreover, they have already hiked the parking rates even when there are no facilities.”

The members said that the parking policy lacks a reasonable thought. “The very aspect of Smart City is questioned as it may increase congestion on the city roads manifold,” J S Gogia, another member, said.

In the meeting, vice-chairman Hitesh Puri also denounced charges on garbage collection rates as announced by the MC of late.

“The notification of MC signed by the garbage collector is being circulated by the sweepers and forcing some of the RWAs to implement the new rates. The Municipal Corporation is imposing unilateral and arbitrary increase in garbage collection charges almost two to four times of existing rates without any value addition,” he said.

Puri said that at present, residents’ welfare associations are negotiating the rates with sweepers themselves and supervise their work in various sectors.

“We were paying Rs 50 to 60 for marla houses and from Rs 55 to Rs 100 for 1 kanal houses. Now the rates have been increased to Rs 100 for less than one kanal and Rs 250 for 1 kanal onwards per kitchen. The sweepers are neither under control of MC nor RWAs under the new system. There is no mechanism to resolve the complaints,” he added.

Rajat Malhotra, convener of the CHB subcommittee of FOSWAC, took up the issues related to CHB dwelling units. He said that the compounding fee issue should be settled by one-time reasonable payments. The need-based changes made by the residents should also be settled once and for all and the housing board should stop sending notices to them.

