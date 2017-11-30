Firm gets the stick, fined for taking hockey player for Mrs Punjaban ride

Kaur, a resident of Sector 27 in Chandigarh, said she was told by the company that the event would be organised in October 2016, but it was never held (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) Kaur, a resident of Sector 27 in Chandigarh, said she was told by the company that the event would be organised in October 2016, but it was never held (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

JOY DEEP Kaur, an international hockey player of India, was prompted and induced by Vibrant Concepts, an event management company, to take part in the Mrs Punjaban International 2016. And, though she paid Rs 35,000 to the firm, the event did not take place. The consumer forum has now directed the company to refund Rs 35,000 to Kaur with a fine of Rs 15,000.

Kaur, a resident of Sector 27 in Chandigarh, said she was told by the company that the event would be held in October 2016 and at the time of participation, various allurements were given to her. For instance, she had to go through a four-five day grooming session under the guidance of their expert panel of grooming consultants, trainers and image consultants in the area of stage presence, styling, personality development, skin care, choreography, fitness and much more. Kaur said apart from paying the money, she had to spend approximately Rs 1 lakh for the preparation.

Kaur has told the forum that though the contest was scheduled to be held in October 2016, the event management firm kept deferring it and never communicated the exact date and when she requested for a refund of the Rs 35,000 to take part in tournaments between December 2016 and January 2017, there was no response. Kaur then approached the consumer forum and lodged a formal complaint. But Vibrant Concepts did not appear in court.

The forum, meanwhile, concluded that the event management firm never responded to Kaur’s query regarding the date of the finale in which the complainant was interested in taking part and the company kept delaying the matter. A perusal of the documents revealed that Vibrant Concepts was in the habit of alluring gullible consumers by giving attractive offers and later, not responding to the genuine requests of the consumers/customers and most importantly, not appearing during the proceedings of the present case which points at their deficiency in service and indulgence in unfair trade practice which certainly caused mental and physical harassment to the complainant.

The consumer forum on November 22, ordered Vibrant Concepts to refund the money and pay fine as compensation.

