Firm bags contract to install 156 CCTVs in city

After covering cities of Mumbai,Bangalore and Gurgaon,Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited has finally bagged the Rs 4.5 crore contract to install close-circuit-television (CCTV) cameras at various locations in Chandigarh.

The project known as Chandigarh City Surveillance Project is expected to be completed within two months,expiring in mid-May.

The system will help to monitor sensitive areas and intersections which witness a high volume of traffic. Apart from 20 traffic junctions of the city,the CCTV surveillance system will also be installed in three marketplaces.

Based on an Internet-Protocol (IP) network,the system will be installed at traffic junctions of the city,which will further be connected to a state-of-the-art control room located at the Traffic Police Headquarters in Sector 29.

The control room will be equipped with a video wall for viewing and recording facilities for future reference.

The busiest markets of the city including Sector 17,22 and 35 have also been selected for the same. Access to cameras will be through passwords. Superintending Engineer of the Chandigarh Administration,Surinderpal,said that the company will be responsible for total maintenance of the equipment and recording facilities for the next 10 years. We expect a state-of-the-art technology to be installed by the prestigious company, he added.

Around 156 CCTV cameras will be installed in all in the city. Out of this,28 cameras will be installed at various places in the Sector-17 market and 14 cameras each in Sector 22 and 35 markets. In addition to these locations,five cameras each shall be installed at 20 roundabouts and intersections identified by the police and Chandigarh Administration.

In a separate purchase order issued by the Chandigarh Police,Zicom has also been entrusted with the Chandigarh Border Surveillance project for 11 border posts at a value of Rs 50 lakh.

The UT Administration had invited tenders for installation of 156 CCTV cameras on October 23,last year.

November 3 was kept as the last date of submitting the tenders. It is to be noted that three multinationals  HCL,Zicom and Spanco Telesystems and Solutions limited  had come forward and submitted their tenders for the multi-crore project. Zicom Electronic Security Systems is a leading electronic security provider in the country.

The company offers a wide range of products including access control systems,CCTV surveillance,fire alarm systems,smart cards,biometrics,remote video surveillance,perimeter protection system,law enforcement products and the likes.

What will the CCTV cameras help?

* Keeping an eye on the traffic flow at various intersections in the city. Congestions; traffic snarls; accidents would be captured by the cameras

* Help to law-enforcing agencies to identify criminals snatchers; thieves,pick-pockets and robbers.

