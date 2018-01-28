‘Firing lasted 30 minutes, could be heard 4 km away’

Rajasthan policemen guard the body of gangster Prema Lahoria at the encounter site on Saturday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Rajasthan policemen guard the body of gangster Prema Lahoria at the encounter site on Saturday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

It was around 5.30 pm on Friday when 6-7 jeeps of Punjab Police screeched to a halt just outside the house of one Harbhajan Singh, located in a field along a tributary of Punjawa canal in Pakki village of Hindumalkot in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, just a km from Fazilka district in Punjab.

The policemen rushed in and bolted the door from inside. There were two teenagers and their mother inside the house at that time, while Harbhajan was in a small room constructed outside the house. “We all were told to go into the rooms and not come out till asked. The policemen walked on the roof top and started firing towards the adjacent house, which is of my uncle Iqbal Singh,” said Rupinder Kaur.

Sukhpal Kaur, her mother, said, “The firing continued for over 30 minutes. We don’t know how many rounds were fired, but it did not stop at all. My cousin Lakhwinder Singh Lakha was also brought in one of the police jeeps and made to sit in our verandah till the time firing continued.”

At the end of the encounter, Vicky Gounder, Punjab’s most wanted gangster, was killed along with his accomplice Prema Lahoria. A third man was rushed to Abohar’s civil hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries. He is yet to be identified.

All three were staying in the house of Iqbal Singh, whose son Lakhwinder Singh Lakha had allegedly provided shelter to them.

Iqbal and Harbhajan are brothers and their houses are located in the fields next to each other.

Vicky Gounder (28) had escaped from Nabha jail in November 2016. Lahoria, a resident of Jalandhar, was the alleged mastermind of the jailbreak.

In this operation, two policemen, sub-inspector Balwinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kirpal Singh, were also injured. They were taken to Faridkot medical college hospital and were stated to be stable.

The operation was conducted by Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of the Punjab Police. Sources said 5-6 members of OCCU had been staying in this village for more than a week in plain clothes so ascertain the stay of gangsters inside Iqbal’s house.

Sukhpal Kaur said, “We never knew about Lakha’s friends staying in the other house.”

Harbhajan Singh too said, “I am in my late 70s. I remain in my room most of the times, so I have no idea who was living in the other house.”

Though the encounter happened Friday evening, bodies were taken to Ganganagar Civil Hospital only around 1.30 pm Saturday, after a forensic team of the Rajasthan Police collected all the spot evidence.

Police said after receiving gunshot injuries, Lahoria tried to jump off the boundary wall but fell and died.

Ganganagar SP Harinder Mahawar said, “The operation was conducted by OCCU of the Punjab Police and Ganganagar police was informed about it later.” “Since two policemen were injured in this operation, we lodged an FIR with charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and also under Arms Act as three weapons were recovered from the site. Lakhwinder Lakha has been arrested and is being interrogated,” the SP said, adding that the first shot was fired by the gangsters.

While Lakha was taken away by the police, his mother stayed was stayed at the house with his minor son. Lakha’s father Iqbal was not at home when the encounter took places. Neighbours said Lakha’s wife had gone to her parents’ place in Abohar as she had delivered her second child.

Amritpal Singh, sarpanch of the village Pakki, said, “The firing could be heard by villagers till 4 km away.”

