Fire safety team finds shortcomings at DC office building in Chandigarh

Following the directions by UT Adviser to the fire department to conduct an inspection, the team Wednesday found shortcomings at the DC office building in Sector 17 that houses offices of UT Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers. The inspection is being conducted to check whether fire safety is as per the norms suggested in the National Building Code.

The team found that the alarm system, which is one of the most important essentials needed for fire safety, was not in place. Not only this, they also found that the hydrant installed there had developed glitches.

The DC Office is maintained by UT chief engineer who is required to get it checked at regular intervals to ensure that all the fire safety equipments are in place.

Though the fire extinguishers had not expired but the team labeled them as outdated and advised to get the latest ones.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi said that he has already directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Estate Officer to ensure fire safety not just at the DC office but also at all other department buildings under him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Gupta said, “Whether the fire safety equipments are in place or not has to be checked by the chief engineer as he is responsible to maintain the building.”

On Tuesday, the fire department had inspected the fire extinguishers at UT Secretariat in Sector 9 where the fire extinguishers were found to have expired. While a few were refilled, some fire extinguishers were also replaced.

