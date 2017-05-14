Fire breaks out at Panjab University, accounts department records destroyed

Panjab University representational image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Panjab University representational image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

A fire broke out at the Administrative Block of Panjab University early Sunday morning destroying records of the accounts department including salary records and service books. As many as eight fire tenders requisitioned from all the seven fire service stations were pressed into service to put out the flames. By 6 am the fire officials were able to put out the fire.

Though the exact cause has not been established yet but fire officials said that it could be due to short circuit in electric wires. University officials said that most affected was the accounts branch where large number of files pertaining to the salary and service record of employees were gutted.

The fire that broke out at around 2:45 am was first noticed by a group of students coming from the library who saw columns of smoke coming out from the building and they immediately alerted the security official Jaswant Sirohi, who was present on duty there. Sirohi further alerted the higher authorities in the University including the Vice Chancellor Professor Arun Kumar Grover and Registrar Col(Retd) G.S Chadha. Security staff also informed the police and the fire brigade.

Though the fire alarm was in installed in the building, but it did not work said a university officials. The hydraulic system functioned for a while but it also of no use as it went off due to no power back system in place.

As the news about the fire spread out in the city, former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP city President Sanjay Tandon and many members of the teaching, non teaching staff of the university rushed to the admin block.

The Finance and Development Officer Vikram Nayyar said, “Although most of the records books and computers have been reduced to ashes but we have the data as back in our main server from where we retrieve it. It would take a mammoth effort of the non teaching staff to recreate the data in 6 months.”

No damage has been done to the records pertaining to the students there admission and record regarding examination.

