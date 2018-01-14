Fire breaks out at LPG cylinder repair centre, 11 injured in Punjab

Around 11 persons sustained burn injuries on Saturday when fire broke out in an LPG cylinder repairing centre in Sheikhe village. All injured were admitted in hospitals, of which four were discharged after first aid. Two are reportedly in a serious condition, including one Peer Bahadur who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.

A case has been registered against the owner of the centre, Arun Mahajan, for negligence. The incident took place around 10 am. It took fire brigade an hour to douse the flames. Sources said hundreds of cylinders, including damaged ones, were lying in the godown where the fire broke out. “It seems one of the cylinders exploded,” said an injured worker, Surinder Kumar. Harpal Singh, assistant sub-inspector in-charge of Jandhu Singha police post, said all the injured persons were out of danger.

