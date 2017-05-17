Fire at Panjab University: Three-member inquiry panel formed to probe incident

The Administrative Building of PU was charred. Express archives The Administrative Building of PU was charred. Express archives

Two days after a fire broke out at the Administrative Building of Panjab University engulfing the rear portion of the first floor, Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover Tuesday constituted a three-member inquiry committee to do a fact-finding of the incident.

Headed by Justice JS Narang (retd), the other two members of the committee includes Dr RS Verma, former director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory(CFSL), Chandigarh and Dr Paramjeet Singh, Professor (retd.), University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, PU, and former registrar, Panjab University, Chandigarh. In a meeting held today, Grover met the chairpersons, directors, coordinators of all teaching departments and deans and informed them about the three-member enquiry committee. The Vice Chancellor informed that alternative arrangements for the accounts branch and other affected sections of Admin Block have been made.

The committee will be assisted by three technical advisors of the University namely Sumit Kaur, former chief architect, UT, civil engineering expert, Yogesh Gupta, chief engineer Punjab and electrical engineering expert, AS Gulati, former Engineer-in-Chief Punjab. Dr Vishal Sharma and Dr Sweta, the faculty members of the Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology, PU, would be available for inputs and assistance of the committee. The committee has been requested to complete its task in three months time.

The expert team from CFSL is already on the job assessing the cause of the fire. The university authorities have also has approached IIT Roorkee for evaluation of the damaged area. Professor Umesh Sharma, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee along with his team will come for a preliminary site visit on May 19 to understand the condition of the principal load carrying elements of the building, configuration of the structure and to decide the next course of action.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now