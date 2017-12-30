Fire at Ludhiana garments factory, no casualty

Fire at Vidhata Garments in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Fire at Vidhata Garments in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

Over a month after a devastating blaze at a polymers factory here left 19 people, including nine firemen, dead, fire broke out in a garments factory in the city Thursday night but was doused by Friday morning. There was no casualty.

The three-storey building, housing Vidhata garments, did not have any fire safety arrangements. Wiser after the last month’s blaze, fire-fighters did not enter the building, which is located in a congested area. Fire-fighter Navrang Singh said, “We doused the flames from outside. Later, we drilled a hole in the wall of the adjacent factory to pour water on the flames. A while later, we moved into the unit on fire through stairs.” He said garments stacked up on the stairs obstructed their movement.

After the last month’s fire at the polymers factory, firemen have been instructed not to enter a building on fire for the first 45 minutes and instead douse the flames from outside. Of the nine firemen who had died in the blaze, bodies of three were never recovered.

