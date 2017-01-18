FIR against Haryana Jat leader for assault

Ahead of proposed agitation of Jat leaders demanding reservation in government jobs for the community, the Haryana Police have booked the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik and two other leaders for assaulting a rival Jat leader in Hisar. AIJASS had announced to launch a dharna in 19 districts of the state on January 29.

The complainant Daljeet Panghal was allegedly assaulted by the accused when he had gone to the Jat dharamshala recently. Malik and two others identified as Krishan Kirmara and Ram Bhagat Malik allegedly forced him out of the meeting hall and assaulted him.

Panghal belongs to a Jat organisation led by Hawa Singh Sangwan. The victim had also got a case registered against Malik in June, 2016 for threatening him over the phone.