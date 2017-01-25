Film on ‘druglord’ Bhola: ED summons singer, SAD leader

AHEAD OF the release of ‘Jugni Hath Kise Ne Auni’, a Punjabi film that depicts the drug mafia in Punjab and ‘stars’ alleged druglord Jagdish Bhola, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned singer K S Makhan and a SAD leader, Jagseer Sidhu.

The film is slated for release on February 10. The ED issued summons on Tuesday to the film’s producer, Jagseer Sidhu, and actor and SAD leader K S Makhan, to join the investigation on January 30. Jagdish Bhola, who is in jail, had played the main role in the movie because it was produced before he was jailed in November 2013.

Bhola, a former cop (he was dismissed), is the main accused in a Rs 6,000-crore synthetic drug case and even took the name of Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia who was also summoned by ED in 2014. The movie is based on drug smuggling inside jails and the games played by the politicians with the prisoners. Makhan was also questioned in the drug case earlier because of his association with Bhola. Makhan, who hails from Shankar village of Jalandhar, had also contested Lok Sabha elections from Anadpur Sahib in 2014 on BSP ticket.