Files stolen from Punjab police headquarters

Some important files have been stolen from Punjab police headquarters Sector 9. M Singh, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (IT and Telecommunication), Punjab police, Sector 9, lodged an FIR at the Sector 3 police station in this regard. According to the complaint given by the Assistant Inspector General, no record of direct recruitment of constable/messenger/operator/technicians and Assistant Sub-Inspector/technician in the year 1985, 1989, 1993 and 1998, among some other files were not found in the police headquarters in Sector 9.

Police sources said it is suspected that someone has destroyed or stolen these files, which were required to prepare the seniority list of the officials, with mala fide intentions to benefit some officials.