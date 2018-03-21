Fighting vector-borne diseases: 15 notices issued, says health dept

Aiming to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city this year, the Chandigarh health department has issued as many as 15 notices to the owners of places found to be potential mosquito breeding grounds, in the last one week. This year, so far no case of dengue or Chikungunya has been reported in the city, however, the department officials said that cases start to come from July. Among those issued notices include residents, school and showroom owners in the city, officials said.

Dr Upendrajeet Singh Gill, Assistant Director Malaria, union territory health department, said that the malaria wing has been directed to take strict action against the violators of the city’s civic norms. “We will act tough against those violating the rules…we will soon start challaning as well,” said Gill.

This year, the health department has also sent a proposal to Chandigarh education department, under which the science teachers of all the schools in the city will be provided information by their experts about the vector-borne diseases. “The idea is that they (teachers) will disseminate the information quickly among schoolchildren…it can help in spreading awareness…the proposal is under process,” said a health official.

Dr Gill claimed that they had started the initiatives well in advance this year. “A house-to-house survey has been started in Chandigarh. (Around) 100 workers are working on field currently, and after we get extra staff, the activities would be intensified,” he said.

The health department sources said that the main focus this year would be on information, education and communication activities. “We will hold awareness camps and focus would be mainly on the peripheral areas of the city,” said the health official. Last year, dengue cases were mostly witnessed in congested areas like Manimajra.

In 2017, there were 1,094 dengue positive cases, however, there was no death. There were 1,652 clinically-suspected Chikungunya fever cases in 2017. As many as 56 cases of Chikungunya were confirmed positive. Last year, concerned over the increasing number of Dengue cases in the region, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the issue and sought response from the authorities. The case is still going on.

