Fifty-year-old suffers 42 percent burn injuries: Man alleges he was set on fire by wife, son

A 50-year old resident of Phase 2, Ramdarbar, suffered more than 42 per cent burn injuries in an accident at his house on Thursday. The victim, Raj Kumar, alleged that he was set on fire by his wife Usha Devi (45) and son Vicky (26) in the morning around 7.30 am. The victim was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 in a police vehicle and his condition is stated to be stable.

Police registered a case of attempt to murder and common intention against Usha and Vicky at Sector 31 police station. Police said further legal action against the woman and her son would be taken after thorough investigation.

Neighbors noticed smoke coming out of the room of the victim around 1pm and raised an alarm. A fire brigade team was also rushed to the spot. Almost the entire room was damaged in the fire.

In his statement to the police, Raj alleged that he was at his room on the second floor when his wife entered the room and sprinkled some liquid on his body and his son set him on fire after which both of them escaped from the spot.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO, Sector 31 police station, said: “In the hospital, victim Raj Kumar recorded his statement against his wife and son. We lodged a case of attempt to murder against both of them. The victim also confessed that the relation between him and his wife has remained strained since the beginning.”

Sources said initial investigation had suggested that the victim had set himself on fire, but later legal action was followed on the statement of victim.

Sources said earlier Usha had lodged an FIR against her husband alleging that she was set on fire by him. The investigation in that case is still pending.

