Fifth interim report submitted: Panel probing ‘vendetta cases’ in Punjab recommends quashing another 41 FIRs

The fifth interim report submitted to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) The fifth interim report submitted to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Probing alleged cases of political vendetta registered during ten years of SAD-BJP rule in Punjab, Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill Commission submitted its fifth interim report to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday and recommended cancellation of FIRs in 41 cases, taking the total number of cancellations recommended by the Commission so far to 258. “Among the cases in which cancellation has been recommended in this report are FIRs against Vijay Sayal, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurdaspur, and Sikh religious preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal, both of which which the Commission described as culmination of vendetta resulting from their refusal to obey the diktats of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia,” a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office stated here today.

“Sayal was falsely implicated in an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, Faridkot, for challenging the Orbit Bus of Sukhbir, who was also holding the portfolio of Home Department. In the case of Daduwal, the Commission did not find anything seditious in his speech at the congregation held on November 10, 2015,” the spokesperson said. In the fifth report, out of 159 complaints examined, 118 complaints have been dismissed for lack of jurisdiction or for being without merit.

Of 655 complaints examined till date, the Commission has recommended cancellation of FIRs in 258, while refusing relief in the remaining 397 applications. In the first interim report submitted on August 23, 2017, out of 178 complaints, 58 applications were dismissed and relief was given to 120 complainants. In the second interim report submitted a month later on September 23, 2017, out of 106 complaints, in 47 complaints relief was given to the complainants.

The third interim report was submitted on October 23, 2017, wherein of a total of 101 complaints, 81 were dismissed and relief was provided in 20.

In its fourth interim report, submitted on November 30, 2017, 111 complaints were dealt with. Of these, 81 complaints were dismissed and relief was given to 30 complainants.

