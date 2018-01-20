Festival grinds to a halt: Deputy Commissioner shuts down Maghi Mela

Maghi Mela was shut down late on Friday evening as the organisers had failed to make fire safety arranegments. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Maghi Mela was shut down late on Friday evening as the organisers had failed to make fire safety arranegments. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

The UT Administration and Chandigarh Police late on Friday night shut down the ongoing Maghi fest which kicked off at Kalagram a week before.

This was after the office of the UT Deputy Commissioner withdrew the permission given for the event that this action was taken. The DC’s office had earlier issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the organisers without knowing the fact that no clearance was taken from the fire department and there were no arrangements for fire safety at the venue which sees hundreds of visitors daily.

UT Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said the fest was stopped late on Friday evening. “Tehsildar Inderpal stopped the fest with the help of the police today,” she said.

The fest began on January 10 and was slated to conclude on January 26.

The orders for withdrawing permission were issued on January 15 and copies were sent to the UT Senior Superintendent of Police and the Chief Fire Officer, who is the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation.

However, the event had been going on till Friday evening without any fire safety equipment even after the DC had withdrawn the permission. It was after things were brought to the notice of SSP that she immediately swung into action.

The order sent out by the DC, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, stated, “You are hereby informed that the permission granted to you has been withdrawn due to non-compliance of fire safety arrangements that is thatched roof of stalls, non-availability of fire safety measurements, inadequate gate size which may hinder the movement of fire vehicles, as informed by station fire officer Manimajra.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Gupta said they had got a communication from Station Fire Officer of Manimajra that no permission was taken from them and there were no fire safety arrangements as well.

When asked whether the fest was still on till Friday evening, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said, “We had conveyed it to the police department. They had to enforce the order now.”

Rahul, the organiser of the event, said they would suffer a massive loss worth Rs 17 lakh. “We don’t know anything about the fact that permission has been withdrawn. We have made all kinds of fire safety arrangements. If we have to wind up in this manner, we will suffer huge losses. We were expecting a huge crowd during the weekend,” said the organiser.

A Maghi mega fair, said to be a mix of Rajasthani theme and Punjabi culture, had kicked off at Kalagram on January 10. Maghi Mela, an annual festival, is celebrated in Muktsar, Punjab, in memory of the 40 Sikh martyrs (Chalis Mukte), who died fighting the Mughal Army led by Wazir Khan.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated in other parts of the country by Hindus, is known as Maghi in Punjab and it coincides with Lohri in north India, which is particularly popular in Punjab.

Since Maghi Mela or a proper fair related to Lohri celebrations was not held earlier in Chandigarh, it is being organised as a pioneering effort, the organisers had said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App