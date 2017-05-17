Free workshop by Tricity Photo Art Society: Feast your eyes on some award-winning photos from 30 countries today

Photograph at the workshop. Express Photograph at the workshop. Express

IF THE camera is your constant companion and you believe in capturing life in its many hues, here’s a chance to soak in the beauty of award-winning photographs from 30 countries and also understand the intricacies of studio lighting and portraiture, as part of a free workshop, courtesy the Tricity Photo Art Society (TPAS). A voluntary, non-profit organisation, TPAS was ranked the number one photographic club in India by the Federation of Indian Photography in 2015-2016.

According to TPAS president Vinod Chauhan, the society was established to promote the art of photography in the region, giving budding and photography enthusiasts a platform to showcase their work and also learn the technical and creative nuances of the art, as part of free workshops conducted by the society regularly across the city, including photo walk initiatives at the Sukhna Lake and many gardens. “Across the region, we meet people who are keen to pursue photography as a hobby and profession, but have their work stored in pen drives and CDs, without a chance to show or get feedback from professionals or people. So, we organise competitions, and select quality work which is shown through exhibitions,” explains Chauhan, an electronics engineer by profession, but a passionate photographer.

The society recently conducted the 2nd TPAS International Saloon of Photography, an online digital photography competition where more than 5,000 images from entrants across 30 countries were received. The award-winning and accepted images (35) will be showcased as part of the exhibition and a slide show of the selected images will be presented. It is a collection that promises to take you to many spaces in India, France, China, Switzerland, USA, Dubai as photographers capture everyday life, nature in all its glory, landscapes and human emotions.

Among the gold-awarded images ‘Freedom’ by Chandan Sunder from Jammu, a digital manipulation depicting a woman in the wilderness, with the play of light creating many new aspects, ‘Galloping’ by Jianshun from China is a stunning black-and-white picture of horses raining dust and creating a unique rhythm and movement that you can feel. ‘Rhythm Around Deep Mountain’ by Hairline from China expresses the serenity and beauty of an idyllic place enveloped in red flowers, with the rays of the sun shining subtly on the woman in the frame. ‘Fire Brigade’ by Mahesh Ganpat Ambare captures two firefighters at work, as the blaze covers everything around them while ‘Split’ by Deven is a look at the fun-filled moment of a bird on a plant!

Apart from the showcase, the society is also organising a free workshop for those interested in learning how to shoot in studio lighting and also the special lights and techniques needed for portraiture. “This is a growing field and a career option, and many young people can use it to create their own portfolios and also hone their skills. We will also have experts show participants the basics of camera work and other tips to enhance their skills. The future plan is to conduct free weekend classes for people interested in the field and enjoy the many joys of the art, which is a stress-buster and helps you look at life and people around you with new eyes,” says Chauhan. The exhibition and workshop is on at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on May 17, 1.30 pm onwards.

