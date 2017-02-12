Latest News

Fatehabad: Gas tanker collides with bus, 1 dead, 47 injured

The police are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered against the tanker drive

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:February 12, 2017 3:53 am
Chandigarh news, Punjab news, Punjab Gas tanker collides with bus, Punjab road accident news, Latest news The damaged bus near Ratia Road in Fatehabad Saturday.

As many as 47 people were injured and one died in a road accident involving an LPG gas tanker and a bus of Haryana Roadways in Fatehabad on Saturday. According to police, at least 12 people, who were seriously injuried, have been admitted in different hospitals across Hisar.

After the accident, there was a suspected gas leak from the tanker but a team of experts controlled the same. The police are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered against the tanker driver.

