Fatehabad: Gas tanker collides with bus, 1 dead, 47 injured

As many as 47 people were injured and one died in a road accident involving an LPG gas tanker and a bus of Haryana Roadways in Fatehabad on Saturday. According to police, at least 12 people, who were seriously injuried, have been admitted in different hospitals across Hisar.

After the accident, there was a suspected gas leak from the tanker but a team of experts controlled the same. The police are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered against the tanker driver.