Fastway tax evasion charge: As Navjot Singh Sidhu prods, Captain says state has no cable policy

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu along and others addressing the media persons in Chandigarh on Friday. PTI Photo

With Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pressing strongly with issue of alleged tax evasion by Badal family-linked Fastway Cable

Company, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said there was no cable policy in the state. While responding to a question about the matter raised by Sidhu, Amarinder skirted a reference to his minister and said, “Anybody can have a cable network in Punjab. You can have any number of channels. There are some channels coming up in Punjab,” he said.

It appears both Amarinder and Sidhu are not on the same page about FW network. While Sidhu had raised the issue of non-payment of taxes by FW network in the Assembly and urged CM to initiate a probe, Amarinder had categorically stated that he would not indulge in vendetta politics.

He, however, had added that he was seeking a report on the issue from departmental secretary to know the truth.

Sidhu meantime went ahead and held a meeting with junior engineers of his department and stated that he got the tax evasion chages verified.

The minister also declared that he would take action within his purview. In an apparent swipe at Amarinder, he said that vigilance probe was the CM’s department and he alone could initiate such probe.

