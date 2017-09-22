Farmers seek Rs 300 a quintal bonus for not burning stubble

A farmer burns wheat stubble at his field at village Samao in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) A farmer burns wheat stubble at his field at village Samao in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Farmer leaders of Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the state government seeking a bonus of Rs 300 per quintal for not burning of paddy stubble. Led by union president Balbir Singh Rajewal, five union leaders, who were called by the CM himself at his residence after their call of protest, said that their meeting was postponed as Amarinder’s maternal uncle Inderjit Singh Jeji fell ill and the CM had to rush there.

Rajewal said the meeting would be called again within a day or so as Amarinder has to visit Gurdaspur on Friday to accompany PPCC chief and party candidate for Gurdaspur bypoll, Sunil Jakhar, who has to file his nomination. Rajewal said it was not possible for the farmers to spend Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per acre on disposing off the paddy straw in an environment friendly method.

“Nobody thought about it while issuing a farman about banning stubble burning. The government was directed to make available free machinery for the job to farmers having landholdings less than two acres, at Rs 5,000 for farmers having less than 5 acre and at Rs 15,000 for farmers having more than 5 acres. But now the farmer has been left alone to handle the situation.” said Rajewal. He added that there were certain agriculture belts, including the one alongside Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers where reverse ploughing, asolution for stubble, was not possible.

“There is a sandy layer below eight inches. Reverse ploughing would bring the sandy layer above the fertile layer. Also, in areas like Patiala, Sangrur and Mansa, having infertile land originally, the farmers had worked overtime to transport fertile soil from outside and deposit in their infertilefields. There also, the reverse sowing is not possible.”

He said they would have to set the fields on afire if a solution was not meted out soon. The paddy harvesting would start from October. The CM has already written to the Prime Minister seeking a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for the paddy farmers over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

