Farmers protest begins today, but outside Patiala

Farmers dump potatoes on a road in Mohali on Tuesday during a protest against Punjab government demanding a remunerative price for their crop. (Source: PTI Photo) Farmers dump potatoes on a road in Mohali on Tuesday during a protest against Punjab government demanding a remunerative price for their crop. (Source: PTI Photo)

The farmer unions have agreed to stage their protest on the Patiala-Sangrur road, about 7 km away from Patiala. The decision to shift the protest outside the city was taken after a meeting with the Patiala Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. “We had planned to lodge the protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence. But, following the High Court orders, we have agreed to hold the protest on the Patiala-Sangrur road.

At the meeting, Patiala Deputy Commissioner offered us three sites, out of which this venue was selected to lodge the protest,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaounda) organising secretary Darshan Pal, one of the farm union leaders who took part in the meeting with the DC.

Earlier, farmers’ bodies had warned to hold a five-day ‘dharna’ outside the Moti Bagh residence of the Chief Minister from Friday. However, the district administration have imposed prohibitory orders in the area, fearing law and order breakdown. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC continue in Patiala and the city has been sealed from all sides with heavy deployment of police force.

Patiala SSP S Boopathi said that to maintain law and order one company of CRPF and 14 companies of armed battalions of Punjab Police had been deployed. He added further plan for deployment was being worked out. Patiala Zone IG A S Rai said 9,000 police personnel had been deployed. Rai added that over 200 farmer union leaders had been taken into preventive custody.

Darshan Pal, however, accused the state government of making “an issue out of non-issue by creating a fear that there could be law and order problem”. “We will lodge our protest in a peaceful manner. For the past three to four days, there are prohibitory orders on assembly of persons. The government is trying to project as if it would be a protest similar to protest by dera followers in Panchkula where number of casualties took place. But, our protest is totally different and would be peaceful. We are going to observe the protest for five days,” he said, adding that they “had planned to lodge the protest outside CM’s residence, but not gherao his residence”.

