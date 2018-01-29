Farmers’ convention in Chandigarh on February 4

Eight organisations of farmers have decided to hold a ‘Farmers’ Freedom Conference’ at Chandigarh on February 4. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will participate in the conference.

The conference would be organised on the Invitation of All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee (AIFSCC). In the conference, national level leaders will explain the main features of the two Bills, namely, “Debt Freedom Bill” and “Remunerative Prices for Crops”, passed by the Farmers’ Parliament held in New Delhi on November 20-21 2017.

Suggestions from farmers, intellectuals and advocates will be taken on these Bills. Releasing a press statement BKU (Ekta Dakaunda) General Secretary Jagmohan Singh said that after this conference, farmers’ organisations of Punjab will also organise regional conferences in Malwa, Majha and Doaba from March 6 to 9.

